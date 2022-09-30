17-year-old shot while walking to bus stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager is in the hospital after being shot while walking to a bus stop in Richmond Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 900 block of McDowell Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

