Virginia State Police, other agencies prepare for storm and offer tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are preparing for Tropical Storm Ian’s arrival.

Police say all available state police personnel are on standby for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm’s presence.

VSP’s Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying today based on projected rainfall patterns, vulnerable flood zones and storm surges. Because the projected path of the storm takes the remnants of Ian across Southwest Virginia, several of our SRT divers are staging Thursday in the Wytheville Field Division for any swift water rescue needs.

State police want to remind all Virginians to remain weather aware of the heavy rain and winds that could impact the Commonwealth beginning Friday and last through Monday. If you have to travel, please keep the following tips in mind:

State law requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are activated. Headlights both help you see and be seen.

Slow your speed for conditions.

Buckle up...everyone in the vehicle.

Put the phone down and limit other distractions.

If you encounter standing water on the road - Turn around. Don’t drown. The depth of the water can be deceiving and dangerous for all vehicles. It’s not worth the risk.

Turn to VDOT’s 511 for the latest in road closures and openings. Please do not call 911 or #77 for non-emergency issues or road closure information.

