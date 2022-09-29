TSA officers stop Chesterfield man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was prevented from getting onto a Richmond flight after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport, stopped the man after his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.

TSA found a 9mm handgun loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

After the gun was found, airport police took it and cited the man for a weapons violation.

