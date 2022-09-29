Healthcare Pros
TSA officers stop Chesterfield man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

This is the 15th handgun found at RIC this year.
This is the 15th handgun found at RIC this year.(TSA photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was prevented from getting onto a Richmond flight after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport, stopped the man after his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.

TSA found a 9mm handgun loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

After the gun was found, airport police took it and cited the man for a weapons violation.

