TSA officers stop Chesterfield man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was prevented from getting onto a Richmond flight after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport, stopped the man after his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.
TSA found a 9mm handgun loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.
After the gun was found, airport police took it and cited the man for a weapons violation.
