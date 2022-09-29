Thursday Forecast: High clouds from Ian but a dry and pleasantly cool day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Remnants of Ian arrives tomorrow and linger into early next week.

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. NNE wind 5-15mph. Highs near 70.

Friday: Rain likely all day. Light in the morning, could be moderate to heavy in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the mid 50s, high in low 60s (Rain Chance close to 100%)

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day BUT FORECAST TREND IS IMPROVING. Cloudy with occasional showers at any point but not looking like a washout. Winds could gust up to 40mph. Could end up warmer, and IF it gets into the 70s there could be an isolated thunderstorm and even a tornado threat-- especially Eastern VA. Minor to moderate tidal flooding. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day BUT FORECAST TREND IS IMPROVING Clouds and a few showers linger from remnants of Ian. Still a chance for some dry hours during the day depending on Ian’s track. Highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool with rain likely. Could be heavy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance:70%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered lingering showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

