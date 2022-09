CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A missing 18-year-old who was last seen at a local hospital in June of this year has been found safe.

Chesterfield Police say 18-year-old Imani Coleman of the 3800 block of Greenbay Road in Richmond was reported missing on Sept. 23 by relatives.

Coleman is now safe and with family.

