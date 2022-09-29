Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Personalities of people changed during COVID pandemic, study suggests

A new study suggests some people experienced a change of personality due to the pandemic.
A new study suggests some people experienced a change of personality due to the pandemic.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Perhaps our personalities aren’t as fixed as many psychologists think.

A new study found some people in the U.S. experienced personality changes during the pandemic.

Researchers say they compared pre-pandemic levels of neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness and conscientiousness to data collected in 2021 and 2022.

The team said they found notable personality changes among the U.S. population.

Extraversion, agreeableness and conscientiousness all declined in the years following the start of the pandemic, particularly in young adults.

The lead author said researchers can’t yet say how long the difference in personality might last or whether they will swing back.

A psychology professor not involved in the study points out there wasn’t a control group, and other explanations were not examined. So, it’s hard to say whether the pandemic caused these changes.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Day shifted to Friday for heavy rain
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Restaurant owners all across the area hope the tide will turn and more people will sign up for...
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court on Wednesday morning for a double...
Man charged with murder in Richmond stabbing

Latest News

The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Putin recognizes independence for 2 more Ukraine regions
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
Virginia volunteers offer disaster relief in Florida
Virginia volunteers offer disaster relief in Florida