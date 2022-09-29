News to Know for Sept. 29: Officer-involved shooting; State of emergency; Missing 18-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

Henrico Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

Police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street while executing a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

During the approach, police say shots were fired by a suspect.

Officers fired back, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No officers were injured.

Gov. Youngkin Declares State of Emergency for Virginia

(AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber | AP)

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected impact on portions of Virginia.

I’ve declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian.



Find recommendations on how to stay safe here: https://t.co/bamr7KIKPP — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) September 28, 2022

The hurricane is expected to impact the state starting Friday, Sept. 30.

Richmond emergency officials prepare for heavy rain event this weekend

This declaration allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts.

Virginians should prepare for severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.

Missing 18-year-old Last Seen in June

Imani Coleman, 18, was last seen at a local hospital in June 2022. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Chesterfield police say Imani Coleman was last seen at a local hospital in June 2022.

Relatives reported her missing late last week.

She is described as a black female standing at 5′2″ tall and weighing around 215 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about where she may be call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Richmond Teams Up with DoorDash to Address Hunger

(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))

This effort is to help improve food access across the community.

During the White House’s Conference on hunger, nutrition, and health, DoorDash announced it give $1 million in community credit gift cards to 18 communities, including Richmond.

Those will go to nonprofit organizations in our area that would reduce food insecurity.

Mayor Levar Stoney called this a “critical initiative” to help address hunger.

Dr. Tamara Sterling Named New Petersburg Superintendent

The school board announced Doctor Tamara Sterling beat out 25 other candidates for the job.

Dr. Sterling is currently the superintendent of Franklin City Schools.

She will take over in Petersburg on Dec. 1.

Doctor Julius Hamlin will continue as acting superintendent until then.

Dry & Pleasantly Cool!

Remnants of Ian arrive tomorrow and linger into early next week.

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with highs near 70.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.