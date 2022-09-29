Healthcare Pros
Man killed in Richmond house fire

Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning.

At around 7:47 a.m., Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside.

Once on scene, crews saw heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. Crews were able to remove a man from the second floor of the home.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Richmond Fire says multiple good samaritans attempted to rescue the victim before crews arrived.

Two other adults were able to escape from the home without injuries. Virginia Red Cross is working to assist them.

