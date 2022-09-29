Man killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning.

FATAL HOUSE FIRE IN 9TH DISTRICT: At approximately 7:47 a.m., crews responded to 1585 Clarkson Road for multiple reports of a house fire with a person trapped inside. Once on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the structure. pic.twitter.com/bVueqz08BA — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) September 29, 2022

At around 7:47 a.m., Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside.

Once on scene, crews saw heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. Crews were able to remove a man from the second floor of the home.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Richmond Fire says multiple good samaritans attempted to rescue the victim before crews arrived.

Two other adults were able to escape from the home without injuries. Virginia Red Cross is working to assist them.

