Man charged with murder in Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court.

When police arrived they found a man - identified Thursday as 27-year-old Michael Benbow - suffering from a stab wound and an unresponsive woman with a stab wound.

The woman - identified Thursday as 27-year-old Ty’keytah Burford - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benbow was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later charged with murder.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of Burford’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

