Judge requests 30 days to review arguments in A.P. Hill monument case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge on Thursday asked for 30 additional days to review the arguments in the A.P. Hill monument case.

A.P. Hill, a general killed in the Civil War, is buried under the statue, which sits at the intersection of Hermitage and Laburnum on the city’s north side.

By law, the city had to petition a judge to get permission to remove Hill’s remains. Earlier this year, a group of Hill’s descendants objected, not to the removal itself, but to what happens to the large granite marker.

Descendants are asking for the marker to be relocated to Cedar Brown Farm in Culpeper.

On Thursday, Richmond’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Operations Robert Steidel, as well as Hill’s descendants, were called for witness testimony.

Those descendants don’t want the statue or marker going to The Black History Museum, which has taken control of all the other Confederate monuments removed in the city.

Hill’s remains are slated to be taken to a Culpeper cemetery, where he was originally from.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.