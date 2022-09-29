Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Judge requests 30 days to review arguments in A.P. Hill monument case

A legal challenge was mounted earlier this year against the city of Richmond's plans to remove...
A legal challenge was mounted earlier this year against the city of Richmond's plans to remove the final confederate statue still standing.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge on Thursday asked for 30 additional days to review the arguments in the A.P. Hill monument case.

A.P. Hill, a general killed in the Civil War, is buried under the statue, which sits at the intersection of Hermitage and Laburnum on the city’s north side.

By law, the city had to petition a judge to get permission to remove Hill’s remains. Earlier this year, a group of Hill’s descendants objected, not to the removal itself, but to what happens to the large granite marker.

Descendants are asking for the marker to be relocated to Cedar Brown Farm in Culpeper.

On Thursday, Richmond’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Operations Robert Steidel, as well as Hill’s descendants, were called for witness testimony.

Those descendants don’t want the statue or marker going to The Black History Museum, which has taken control of all the other Confederate monuments removed in the city.

Hill’s remains are slated to be taken to a Culpeper cemetery, where he was originally from.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Day shifted to Friday for heavy rain
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Restaurant owners all across the area hope the tide will turn and more people will sign up for...
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court on Wednesday morning for a double...
Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing

Latest News

FAFSA
College student aid enrollment starts October 1
College student aid enrollment starts October 1
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring rain to Virginia on Friday and at various...
Ian impacts community events in Central Va.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified those remains as those belonging to...
Police identify human remains of missing man last seen in 2020