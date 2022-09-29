Ian impacts community events, football games in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring rain to Virginia on Friday and at various times during the weekend. That has led to several events getting canceled or rescheduled.

This includes the 2nd Street Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. Click/tap here for more information on that event.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Several high school football games have been moved to Thursday night:

Hopewell vs. Colonial Heights

Louisa vs. Monticello

Brunswick vs. Windsor

New Kent vs. Lafayette

Nottoway vs Lunenburg Central

The Goochland vs. Fluvanna game has been moved up to 6 p.m. Friday.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

In Chesterfield County, the 2022 Community Cup has been postponed to Saturday, Oct. 29

“The Community Cup is a regional partnership between Chesterfield and Henrico counties, the City of Richmond, and the Virginia State Police where first responders play in a soccer tournament alongside members of the multicultural community,” Chesterfield County said in a news release on Thursday. “In addition to the tournament, activities will include food trucks, entertainment, kids zone, first responders’ vehicles and informational booths.”

In Louisa County, the Parks, Recreation & Tourism’s 18th Annual Fall Festival at Walton Park has been rescheduled for Oct. 8.

OTHER STATE IMPACTS

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says that in-person visitations its facilities are canceled Oct. 1-2.

STILL HAPPENING

Large events that have announced that they’re still happening include:

The Green Top Outdoor Expo on Oct. 1-2 at Green Top Sporting Goods in Ashland.

The State Fair of Virginia says “it is our plan to remain fully operational through the weekend.”

