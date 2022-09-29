Henrico Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Part of Crawford Street closed
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man critically hurt.
Police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street while executing a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
During the approach, police say shots were fired by a suspect.
Officers fired back, hitting an adult male. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
No officers were injured.
Crawford Street, between Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Delmont Street, is closed while police continue their investigation.
