Henrico Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Part of Crawford Street closed
Officer involved shooting in Henrico
Officer involved shooting in Henrico(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man critically hurt.

Police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street while executing a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

During the approach, police say shots were fired by a suspect.

Officers fired back, hitting an adult male. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No officers were injured.

Crawford Street, between Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Delmont Street, is closed while police continue their investigation.

