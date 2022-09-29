Henrico announces new name of animal adoption center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico animal lovers got the chance to pick the name of the newest animal adoption center in the county.

County leaders and members of the Henrico Human Society announced the winning name on their Facebook. The center will now be called the “Henrico Pet Adoption Center.”

The county says they received over 400 submissions for a new name and picked the top 7 to put to the vote.

The adoption center is part of a more than $500 million package in county capital projects, including new and renovated schools, parks and fire stations.

County voters will consider these projects for funding in the upcoming bond referendum.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.