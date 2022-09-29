Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Henrico announces new name of animal adoption center

The county received over 400 submissions for naming the new adoption center.
The county received over 400 submissions for naming the new adoption center.(Henrico County)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico animal lovers got the chance to pick the name of the newest animal adoption center in the county.

County leaders and members of the Henrico Human Society announced the winning name on their Facebook. The center will now be called the “Henrico Pet Adoption Center.”

The county says they received over 400 submissions for a new name and picked the top 7 to put to the vote.

The adoption center is part of a more than $500 million package in county capital projects, including new and renovated schools, parks and fire stations.

County voters will consider these projects for funding in the upcoming bond referendum.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain
Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are walking out in protest of Gov. Youngkin's new...
Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal
Restaurant owners all across the area hope the tide will turn and more people will sign up for...
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Today, students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class in response...
News to Know for Sept. 27: Student walkouts; Bon Secours; Road safety

Latest News

Sterling's new superintendent position is effective Dec. 1.
Petersburg Public Schools welcome new superintendent
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is preparing for the worst which could...
VDEM crews prepare for impact of Hurricane Ian
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
Deputies say the man stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the home improvement store.
Hanover deputies searching for man who allegedly stole Lowe’s merchandise