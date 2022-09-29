Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort

Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army for relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ian. (Gray Television)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.

The best way to support survivors is with a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts.

People can donate to the Support the Sunshine State effort by visiting Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org, calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or by texting STORM to 51555.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday morning through Saturday morning, excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for...
First Alert Weather Day shifted to Friday for heavy rain
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Restaurant owners all across the area hope the tide will turn and more people will sign up for...
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court on Wednesday morning for a double...
Man charged with murder in Richmond stabbing

Latest News

NOAA engineer captures what it's like to take a plane trip into Hurricane Ian.
NOAA engineer shares flight into Hurricane Ian
Crowds of visitors reportedly experienced norovirus-like symptoms after visiting the Grand...
CDC: Possible norovirus outbreak affected numerous Grand Canyon National Park visitors
Walt Disney World is planning to start welcoming guests again soon.
Walt Disney World planning to reopen in stages starting Friday
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data