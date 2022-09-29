First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday for Ian’s impact

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 major hurricane with 150mph winds Wednesday at 3:06 p.m. near Cayo Costa.

Good Thursday Morning and a BIG Forecast Change for Ian's rain



1) Lots tomorrow

2) not so much this weekend!



More info in the video. Have a great day!

-AF pic.twitter.com/9LjW3xrokv — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) September 29, 2022

Our biggest impact in central VA remains rain. These totals are likely to change, but we could see anywhere between 1-4″ of rain total this weekend and early next week with isolated locations reaching 5″. For many, the rain will be beneficial but some localized flooding could occur. These totals are for Friday-Tuesday.

MOST OF THE RAIN ARRIVES FRIDAY and then again LATE SUNDAY/MONDAY

A gusty NE breeze is likely. Winds could gust up to 40 mph, especially near our far eastern counties. We are not expecting widespread power outages. Tidal flooding is likely and could be long duration-- from Friday night through early next week.

Most of the weekend is expected to be cool, but if we warm up into the 70s on Saturday we would need to watch for potential severe weather with an isolated tornado possible. That is a very low-end threat right now.

NBC12 First Alert Weather App

Check out how to use the NBC12 First Alert Weather app (note: this was recorded in early September):

Our app is available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.