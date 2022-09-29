Family identifies 58-year-old killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- One man is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning.

At around 7:47 a.m., on Sept. 29, Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside.

There were three people inside the home at the time of the fire. The family of the man who died, Robert Mallory, says the 58-year-old was asleep on the home’s second floor when the fire first broke out.

Mallory’s younger brother David says he alerted his nephew and Mallory when the fire started but before Mallory could get downstairs, his brothers say the flames spread too quickly, trapping him on the second floor.

Richmond Fire says multiple good samaritans attempted to rescue the victim before crews arrived.

Neighbors nearby rushed over with a work ladder in an attempt to get Mallory to escape out of the window, but he says due to health conditions and a fear of falling the 58-year-old was unable to escape using the ladder.

Once on scene, crews saw heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. Crews were able to remove Mallory from the second floor.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

NBC12 spoke with David, but he chose not to talk on camera about the situation, saying that the tragedy devasted his family.

FATAL HOUSE FIRE IN 9TH DISTRICT: At approximately 7:47 a.m., crews responded to 1585 Clarkson Road for multiple reports of a house fire with a person trapped inside. Once on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the structure. pic.twitter.com/bVueqz08BA — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) September 29, 2022

Linda Williams, who lives next door, says Robert could often be seen sitting on his chair on the front porch enjoying the outside. Though Williams admits she didn’t know him well, his tragic passing is still tough to process.

“It will always go through your mind just looking at the house knowing that he didn’t make it seeing that front porch where he used to sit,” Williams said. “It’s hard. Whether you knew him personally or not, it’s hard.”

David and his nephew were able to escape the blaze without any injuries.

The Virginia Red Cross could be seen with the family working to assist them with accommodations in the days and weeks ahead.

David says he and his nephew will be able to rely on the help of family nearby to get by for the time being.

The Richmond Fire Department is still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.