Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

College student aid enrollment starts October 1

FAFSA is the gateway to grants, scholarships, and student loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program opens enrollment October 1 of this year. FASFA is your gateway to grants, scholarships and student loans.

Michael Joyce with the Financial Firm Agili said in order to be considered for most federal aid programs, you need to get your forms in the early.

To apply you will need:

  • Social security number
  • Federal income tax returns
  • W-2s from two years prior
  • Bank statements
  • Records of investments
  • Records of untaxed income

You can submit your FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Remember that your application is not complete until you submit it and view the confirmation page. The confirmation will also be emailed to you.

Don’t forget to apply every year your child is in college to maximize your opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Day shifted to Friday for heavy rain
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Restaurant owners all across the area hope the tide will turn and more people will sign up for...
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court on Wednesday morning for a double...
Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing

Latest News

Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a...
Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden’s Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
FILE -The PGA Tour is on the attack in its legal battle with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine