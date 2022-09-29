Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2nd Street Festival canceled; headliner moved indoors

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Ian moves north, Venture Richmond Events has canceled the 2nd Street Festival scheduled for Oct. 1-2.

“We must put the safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, contractors, and staff foremost,” organizers said in a news release on Thursday.

However, part of the party will go on.

The festival headliner - Grandmaster Flash - will perform at the Hippodrome Theater on 2nd Street in Jackson Ward on Saturday, along with an opening band.

“This performance will be free and open to the public, but capacity is limited and based upon availability,” Venture Richmond Events said Thursday in a news release.

The festival headliner - Grandmaster Flash - will perform at the Hippodrome Theater on 2nd...
The festival headliner - Grandmaster Flash - will perform at the Hippodrome Theater on 2nd Street in Jackson Ward on Saturday, along with an opening band.(Photo: Venture Richmond Events)

Doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Day shifted to Friday for heavy rain
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Restaurant owners all across the area hope the tide will turn and more people will sign up for...
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court on Wednesday morning for a double...
Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing

Latest News

In May 2018 Tahjmere Hopkins was found bound, stripped naked, and shot to death outside of this...
‘I’m going to find out what happened’: Father seeks answers from police in son’s 2018 murder
Tickets go on sale Sept. 30 at noon.
Rap artist DaBaby to perform at Altria this November
71st Parade of Homes every weekend in October
71st Parade of Homes every weekend in October
Johnathan Miller: Mistakes that make your home look cheap
Johnathan Miller: Mistakes that make your home look cheap