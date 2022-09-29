2nd Street Festival canceled; headliner moved indoors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Ian moves north, Venture Richmond Events has canceled the 2nd Street Festival scheduled for Oct. 1-2.

“We must put the safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, contractors, and staff foremost,” organizers said in a news release on Thursday.

However, part of the party will go on.

The festival headliner - Grandmaster Flash - will perform at the Hippodrome Theater on 2nd Street in Jackson Ward on Saturday, along with an opening band.

“This performance will be free and open to the public, but capacity is limited and based upon availability,” Venture Richmond Events said Thursday in a news release.

Doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m.

