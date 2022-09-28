Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court on Wednesday morning for a double...
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court on Wednesday morning for a double stabbing.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound and an unresponsive woman with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain
Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are walking out in protest of Gov. Youngkin's new...
Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal
Today, students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class in response...
News to Know for Sept. 27: Student walkouts; Bon Secours; Road safety
Restaurant owners all across the area hope the tide will turn and more people will sign up for...
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

According to the latest federal numbers, natural disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion last...
Scammers target victims in the wake of natural disasters
A security guard exits DMV headquarters in Richmond.
Virginia has issued 5,600 nonbinary driver’s licenses and IDs since 2020
A New York Times investigation says the program helped make Richmond Community Hospital the...
Mayor Stoney calls for probe into Bon Secours’ use of drug pricing program
Mayor Stoney calls for probe into Bon Secours’ use of drug pricing program
Mayor Stoney calls for probe into Bon Secours’ use of drug pricing program