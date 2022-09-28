Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound and an unresponsive woman with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

