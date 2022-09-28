Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler, but another pleasant Autumn Day

First Alert Weather Days this weekend for Ian’s remnant rain
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful the next two days, then remnants of Ian could bring heavy rain this weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. High around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70.

Friday: Increasing clouds through the day. A few evening showers possible into the overnight. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Evening Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Hurricane Ian’s remnants could bring moderate to heavy rain Saturday and Sunday

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Rain could be moderate to heavy at times with a cool NE breeze. Windy near the coast. Tidal flooding likely. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Clouds and rain lingers from remnants of Ian. Still a chance for some dry hours during the day depending on Ian’s track. 1-4″ weekend rain total possible. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

