Virginia has issued 5,600 nonbinary driver’s licenses and IDs since 2020

A security guard exits DMV headquarters in Richmond.
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles has issued approximately 5,600 driver’s licenses and other forms of ID with a nonbinary gender designation since a 2020 law that allowed people to choose that option rather than male or female.

The number includes “driver’s licenses, identification cards, driver privilege cards, and identification privilege cards,” said Jessica Cowardin, a spokesperson for the DMV.

The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said he was surprised to hear so many people had taken advantage of the option since the law went into effect July 1, 2020, but said the number indicated “how important it is to so many people.”

