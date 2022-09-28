Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

VDEM crews prepare for impact of Hurricane Ian

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is preparing for the worst which could...
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is preparing for the worst which could look like flooding, severe damage and down power lines.(WWBT)
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Ian gripped southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon, Virginia is preparing for potential impacts from the storm in the coming days.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is preparing for the worst, which could look like flooding, severe damage and down power lines.

“We’re kind of always on standby for things like this,” Jason Elmore, deputy communications director of VDEM, said. “We’ve had lots and lots of storms over the years that were not Hurricanes when they arrived in Virginia, but they did cause significant damage as well as significant flooding.”

VDEM has been coordinating with emergency response crews in various state localities and power companies like Dominion Energy to assess their needs.

“If they feel like the weather is going to impact, let’s say, in a sheltering way, they may have some people that would need shelter, then we would help them with sheltering resources,” Elmore said.

While crews are on standby in Virginia, VDEM sent 14 members to Florida Wednesday morning to assist at their emergency operation center. They’ll be joined by dozens of Virginians volunteering with the American Red Cross.

“These trucks may be small, but honest to God, they are mighty in the fact of what they do, and how much food one cambro carries enough for 350 people,” Debbie Watson said.

Watson was swift to help in Kentucky after the deadly tornadoes, in California with the wildfires, and now in Florida.

Whether it’s feeding families or assisting in the shelters, she’s grateful to help in any way she can.

“We’re the one little bit of light that they get because, for the first time, people are saying we’re here, you’re not going to be by yourself,” Watson said.

Watson and the crew with VDEM are expected to stay on the front lines of recovery efforts in Florida for the next two weeks. That stay could be extended based on the impact of the storm.

For those staying here in Virginia, Elmore encourages having an emergency kit and plan before Hurricane Ian approaches the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain
Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are walking out in protest of Gov. Youngkin's new...
Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal
Restaurant owners all across the area hope the tide will turn and more people will sign up for...
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Today, students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class in response...
News to Know for Sept. 27: Student walkouts; Bon Secours; Road safety

Latest News

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
Deputies say the man stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the home improvement store.
Hanover deputies searching for man who allegedly stole Lowe’s merchandise
Fairfield Middle School Principal Gena Jones says the focus is to reward students for following...
Henrico schools expanding student postive support initiative
stethoscope
New VCU study shows primary care workforce is smaller than originally thought, creates barrier to care