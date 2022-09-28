Healthcare Pros
US ski mountaineer's body found after Nepal expedition

Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and...
Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Hilaree Nelson was known for extreme skiing and as a pioneer in the mountaineering community.

She was also known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.

Nelson hadn’t been seen since Monday while exploring Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth-highest mountain in the world.

By Wednesday, the 49-year-old’s body was found.

Last week, Nelson posted about the challenges of the trip along with pictures of the expedition.

In her post, she said she didn’t feel “as sure-footed on Manaslu” and mentioned the bad weather. She also said the journey was testing her resilience.

Nelson leaves behind two children and her partner, who was with her on this expedition.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

