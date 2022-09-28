Healthcare Pros
Suspect wanted after stealing several items from Richmond home

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Richmond home on Monday.

At around 4 a.m., a doorbell camera captures a man forcing his way into a home located in the 500 block of North 28th Street. He was seen leaving the home with several items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

