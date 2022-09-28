RHHD expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility, simplify interest form

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) have expanded their monkeypox vaccine eligibility by the Virginia Department of Health’s guidelines to include anyone living with HIV/AIDS and anyone diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease in the past three months.

RHHD will also be simplifying its vaccine interest form and is still offering vaccine appointments for anyone eligible on the list.

“We encourage individuals in our communities to review the new eligibility and consider filling out a vaccine interest form next week if you’re newly eligible,” explains Dr. Elaine Perry, Director of RHHD. “Thankfully, we’re seeing the numbers of new cases come down, but getting individuals who are likely to be exposed vaccinated can help ensure our communities are protected.

Due to the demand slowing for monkeypox vaccines in the Richmond area, RHHD now does not need to ask additional questions to assess the likelihood of contraction and offer vaccines to people most at risk first. This is why they are shortening the interest form and removing any questions related to behavior or demographics.

“Sometimes we need to use a prioritization framework to get vaccines to populations at high risk when there’s a high demand and not enough supply or clinical capacity,” explains Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director at RHHD. “It’s always our goal to get vaccines to everyone who is eligible and to get to a place where we can make the process as easy as possible… we’re glad our supply and demand have leveled, and we can ask fewer questions of our patients.”

Vaccines for newly eligible people will be available Monday, Oct. 3.

Anyone interested in receiving a monkeypox vaccine can fill out a vaccine interest form here if eligible or by calling 804-205-3501.

