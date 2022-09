RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Award-winning rap artist DaBaby will be stopping in Richmond this November.

The rapper will perform at the Altria Theater on Nov. 9, 2022, at 8 p.m., and doors open an hour early. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 30 at noon.

