News to Know for Sept. 28: Arthur Ashe mural vandalism; Civilian Review Board; VSU helps student-parents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Videos Released Show 2 Men Vandalizing Arthur Ashe Mural

Almost a year after the Arthur Ashe Mural in Battery Park was vandalized, new videos of two men spray painting over the art have surfaced online.

Video provided by the independent media collective Unicorn Riot shows those men heading into the Arthur Ashe Mural Tunnel and spray painting over the timeline of Ashe’s life and face.

The group says the two men are part of a white nationalist group called Patriot Front.

Richmond Police say the video changes the nature of their ongoing investigation and may help hold those who did the crime accountable.

The mural was restored by its original artist in May.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-646-2939.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon/evening as a category 4 major hurricane with winds of at least 130mph.

Its remnants look to arrive in the form of showers in central Virginia as early as Friday evening. We’re calling Saturday and Sunday a First Alert Weather Day. We don’t expect severe weather, but moderate to heavy rain will be possible.

As of Wednesday morning, our biggest impact remains rain. These totals are likely to change, but we could see anywhere between 1-4″ of rain total this weekend.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it is an excellent time to think about indoor plans as confidence increases that we will see soaking rain and cool conditions this weekend.

Students Protest Proposed Transgender Policy Changes

Hundreds of students in Richmond and the surrounding areas made their voices heard to oppose the draft policy.

Hundred of students across Virginia walk out of class to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed guidelines for transgender students.

Demonstrations took place at more than 90 schools, including Open High School in Richmond.

Under the new policy, schools could only recognize a transgender student’s gender if their parent has requested it in writing.

Thousands of people have already weighed in online about the proposal. More than 19,000 comments have been submitted to the Virginia Department of Education.

The public comment period is open through Oct. 26.

Suspect Arrested for Firing Shots at Truck Stop

42-year-old Nathan Russel Bullock of Ashland was quickly identified, and on Monday, Sept. 26, Bullock turned himself in to investigators. He was charged with attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony. (Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say 42-year-old Nathan Bullock fired two shots in the parking lot after a disagreement inside the business over the weekend.

This happened on Sunday at the Lewistown Truck Stop, just off I-95 near Ashcake Road.

No one was hurt, but Bullock left before police arrived.

He later turned himself in and is facing multiple charges.

Civilian Review Board Plans Move Forward

Richmond City Council is set to vote on the city’s Civilian Review Board.

The board would allow appointed residents to examine cases of police misconduct, officer-involved shootings, and allegations of abuse.

last night, council members approved an amendment that requires board members to be Richmond residents for at least five years.

The City Council will vote on the Civilian Review Board on Oct. 10.

VSU Gets Grant for Student Parents to Help With Childcare Costs

Virginia State University in Ettrick. (NBC12)

Virginia State University is set to receive more than a million dollars to help student-parents with child care costs.

The funds will be distributed over the next four years - and will be used to offer childcare services both on and off campus.

The program is set to start in January.

Current VSU students who are interested can contact the school’s Department of Student Success and Engagement.

Pleasant Autumn Day!

Beautiful the next two days, then remnants of Ian could bring heavy rain this weekend.

Today will be a mostly sunny day with low humidity. Highs around 70.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.