Mayor Stoney calls for probe into Bon Secours’ use of drug pricing program

As a faith-based, Mission-driven health care ministry, Bon Secours’ works to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities. This mission is at the center of our organization – and builds on our century-old legacy of caring for all who come through our doors, especially the most vulnerable among us. To suggest that we don’t operate in full support of our important Mission is without merit and we take issue with such baseless allegations.

Today, we continue to build on the legacy of our founding congregation through our commitment to addressing health disparities, the social determinants of health, and environmental factors that impact our communities, and disproportionately so, the poor and uninsured. Our nonprofit ministry provides a wide range of services beyond traditional care delivery to support our communities - including but not limited to - mobile health clinics for the uninsured, forensic nursing services, transportation services in the East End, fresh food access, economic equity services, and career development assistance - to support the health and well-being of the whole person.

We are proud to provide access to quality care in the Richmond community and beyond. Equally, we firmly believe in the need for and benefits of investing in programs and services that address health disparities, social determinants of health, and beyond.

Since 2018, Bon Secours:

- Invested more than $19 million in community benefits to support organizations and initiatives throughout metro Richmond, addressing the social determinants of health for residents. Of this amount, more than $8 million has been invested in Richmond’s East End.

- Bon Secours has made more than $9.8 million in additional capital improvements on the Richmond Community Hospital campus to better serve patients. This includes a new Good Health Pharmacy, increased access to care, lab expansions, and digital mammography equipment. In addition, Bon Secours is currently investing an additional $21 million in Richmond Community Hospital, which includes a new Adult Behavioral Health Partial Hospitalization Program (the first of its kind in the East End), upgraded 3-D mammography services, and a new MRI suite.

- Bon Secours is committed to treating every patient who comes through its doors with dignity and respect. Since 2018, we have provided nearly $18 million in uncompensated care.

Our team of dedicated, compassionate, associates, including clinicians and nurses, have and continue to work tirelessly to increase access to quality care – and to support programs that improve the well-being of communities across the Richmond area.