Mayor Stoney calls for probe into Bon Secours’ use of drug pricing program

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is calling for a federal investigation into Bon Secours.

He wants the feds to look into how the chain uses a drug pricing program designed to help hospitals in poor communities.

A New York Times investigation says the program helped make Richmond Community Hospital the most profitable hospital in the state.

However, former and current employees tell the Times that the hospital lacks the necessary medical equipment, specialists, and resources to properly serve the east end.

Here’s Bon Secours’ full statement:

