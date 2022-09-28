Man injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond.

According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue.

Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time police do not have further information.

