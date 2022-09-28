Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes correctional center

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped...
The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped from a facility in Indian Springs.(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Nevada authorities say an inmate serving a life sentence has escaped from a correctional facility outside of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said a medium-security inmate named Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, about 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Officials said they determined the inmate was missing during a 7 a.m. scheduled count on Tuesday, and escape procedures were initiated that currently remain in effect.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said his office was informed by the corrections department about the escape. He said Duarte-Herrera may have been missing since the weekend and called his escape “unacceptable.”

According to the department, Duarte-Herrera is serving a life sentence for murder with a deadly weapon. He arrived at the facility in 2010.

Authorities described Duarte-Herrera as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall at 135 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and no tattoos.

Nevada correctional authorities said a retake warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herreras was urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are walking out in protest of Gov. Youngkin's new...
Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal
Laquan Johnson, 30, of Chesterfield was arrested in Orange County and charged with first-degree...
Chesterfield man charged with murder in Richmond
Today, students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class in response...
News to Know for Sept. 27: Student walkouts; Bon Secours; Road safety

Latest News

A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Richmond Public Safety Standing Committee moved forward with a new proposal to police the...
Richmond civilian review board plans move forward with amendment change
Richmond Public Safety Standing Committee moved forward with a new proposal to police the...
Richmond civilian review board plans move forward with amendment change
Tours of the Governor’s Executive Mansion returned after a 2-year pause, but several say the...
Youngkin Administration clears up confusion over mansion tours