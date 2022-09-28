HCA Virginia Hospitals launches online mammography scheduling tool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia Hospitals is offering a new tool to help patients schedule their annual mammograms.

HCA Virginia says this online scheduling tool would help patients easily schedule their annual breast cancer screenings while serving as a reminder not to miss those annual appointments.

“We know that annual mammograms save lives, and early detection is key to successful breast cancer treatment,” said Shaila Menees, senior vice president of strategy and business development for HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division. “This new online scheduling tool allows patients the freedom to make an appointment on their own time, 24 hours a day. It is another way we are trying to make it easier for patients to take control of their healthcare decisions and complete critical tests needed to ensure wellness.”

Here’s a list of HCA Virginia Hospitals offering online mammogram scheduling:

Chippenham Hospital

Hanover Imaging

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

John Randolph Medical Center

Johnston-Willis Hospital

Retreat Doctors’ Hospital

LewisGale Medical Center

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany

Reston Hospital Center

