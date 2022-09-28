Hanover deputies searching for man who allegedly stole Lowe’s merchandise

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple items from a Lowe’s home improvement store.

On Sept. 27, deputies responded to Lowe’s in the 6400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a theft that had occurred almost a month prior.

On Aug. 28, an unknown white man entered the store and stole multiple items, including power tools worth, in total, over $1,000.

Surveillance cameras from a neighboring business showed the man walking to his vehicle carrying the stolen items. Deputies believe his car is a 2005-2007 Ford Freestyle, possibly grey or titanium green in color.

Please see the attached #MediaRelease and suspect images reference a grand larceny suspect. If you can help identify this person, please contact HCSO at 804-365-6140 or @7801000. TY! pic.twitter.com/QXgyydcDY6 — Hanover Sheriff (@HanoverSheriff) September 28, 2022

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who can identify the suspect can contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-7800-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.