Hanover deputies searching for man who allegedly stole Lowe’s merchandise
Police say the man stole $1,000 worth of merchandise
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple items from a Lowe’s home improvement store.
On Sept. 27, deputies responded to Lowe’s in the 6400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a theft that had occurred almost a month prior.
On Aug. 28, an unknown white man entered the store and stole multiple items, including power tools worth, in total, over $1,000.
Surveillance cameras from a neighboring business showed the man walking to his vehicle carrying the stolen items. Deputies believe his car is a 2005-2007 Ford Freestyle, possibly grey or titanium green in color.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or who can identify the suspect can contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-7800-1000.
