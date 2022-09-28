First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 major hurricane with winds of at least 130mph.

Its remnants look to arrive in the form of showers to central Virginia as early as Friday evening. We’re calling Saturday and Sunday a First Alert Weather Day. We don’t expect severe weather, but moderate to heavy rain will be possible.

Track has Ian making landfall along the west coast of Florida near Fort Myers. Ian is expected to continue north up the East Coast. (WWBT First Alert)

Ian has strengthened into a category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning with a landfall somewhere between Sarasota and Fort Meyers later today. The slow approach of Hurricane Ian towards the coast will bring significant (potentially catastrophic) storm surge and flooding where it makes landfall. Significant rain is expected in central Florida as Ian slowly makes it way across the state Thursday.

Trends take Ian into the Atlantic, possibly making another landfall in Georgia or South Carolina.

As of Wednesday morning, our biggest impact remains rain. Still, lots of time to watch the track of Ian over the next few days. These totals are likely to change, but we could see anywhere between 1-4″ of rain total this weekend with isolated locations possibly reaching 5″. These totals include this weekend and into into early next week.

1-4 inches is expected Friday night through Tuesday across Central Virginia. 5 inches is on the high end but possible. Totals could change as we continue to track Ian. (WWBT First Alert)

Winds do not look overly impressive by the time the remnants of Ian arrive near Virginia, but a gusty NE breeze will be likely. Windier near the coast where tidal flooding is likely.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it is an excellent time to think about indoor plans as confidence increases that we will see soaking rain and cool conditions this weekend. The remnants of Ian look to linger into early next week.

