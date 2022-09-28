Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain

Moderate to heavy rain will be possible Saturday and Sunday.
By Nick Russo, Megan Wise, Rachel Meyers and Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 major hurricane with winds of at least 130mph.

Its remnants look to arrive in the form of showers to central Virginia as early as Friday evening. We’re calling Saturday and Sunday a First Alert Weather Day. We don’t expect severe weather, but moderate to heavy rain will be possible.

Track has Ian making landfall along the west coast of Florida near Fort Myers. Ian is expected...
Track has Ian making landfall along the west coast of Florida near Fort Myers. Ian is expected to continue north up the East Coast.(WWBT First Alert)

Ian has strengthened into a category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning with a landfall somewhere between Sarasota and Fort Meyers later today. The slow approach of Hurricane Ian towards the coast will bring significant (potentially catastrophic) storm surge and flooding where it makes landfall. Significant rain is expected in central Florida as Ian slowly makes it way across the state Thursday.

Trends take Ian into the Atlantic, possibly making another landfall in Georgia or South Carolina.

As of Wednesday morning, our biggest impact remains rain. Still, lots of time to watch the track of Ian over the next few days. These totals are likely to change, but we could see anywhere between 1-4″ of rain total this weekend with isolated locations possibly reaching 5″. These totals include this weekend and into into early next week.

1-4 inches is expected Friday night through Tuesday across Central Virginia. 5 inches is on the...
1-4 inches is expected Friday night through Tuesday across Central Virginia. 5 inches is on the high end but possible. Totals could change as we continue to track Ian.(WWBT First Alert)

Winds do not look overly impressive by the time the remnants of Ian arrive near Virginia, but a gusty NE breeze will be likely. Windier near the coast where tidal flooding is likely.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it is an excellent time to think about indoor plans as confidence increases that we will see soaking rain and cool conditions this weekend. The remnants of Ian look to linger into early next week.

NBC12 First Alert Weather App

Check out how to use the NBC12 First Alert Weather app (note: this was recorded in early September):

Our app is available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are walking out in protest of Gov. Youngkin's new...
Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal
Today, students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class in response...
News to Know for Sept. 27: Student walkouts; Bon Secours; Road safety
Restaurant owners all across the area hope the tide will turn and more people will sign up for...
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler, but another pleasant Autumn Day
Forecast: Beautiful weather the next couple days, heavy rain from Ian possible this weekend
Moderate to heavy rain will be possible Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain