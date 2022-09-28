Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Police looking for missing 18-year-old last seen in June

Imani Coleman, 18, was last seen at a local hospital in June 2022.
Imani Coleman, 18, was last seen at a local hospital in June 2022.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen at a local hospital in June of this year.

18-year-old Imani Colman of the 3800 block of Greenbay Road in Richmond was reported missing on Sept. 23 by relatives.

She is described as a black female standing at 5′2″ tall and weighing around 215 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Colman’s whereabouts can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

