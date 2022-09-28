Healthcare Pros
Ashland man arrested for malicious wounding in truck stop shooting

42-year-old Nathan Russel Bullock of Ashland turned himself in to investigators on Monday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover arrested a man who allegedly attempted to shoot another man in a tuck stop parking lot.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck stop on a reported shooting. On the scene, they spoke with a man who said that a black man fired two shots from a handgun at him in the parking lot after the two had a disagreement inside the business.

There were no injuries that happened as a result of the shooting. The man who allegedly pulled the trigger fled the scene before police arrived.

42-year-old Nathan Russel Bullock of Ashland was quickly identified, and on Monday, Sept. 26, Bullock turned himself in to investigators. He was charged with attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Bullock is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

