VSU receives grant for affordable childcare for students

The grant money is to ensure students who are also parents can afford childcare costs and focus fully on their studies.(Source: VSU)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is receiving more than $364,000 in grant money over the course of the next four years to help parents going back to school with childcare costs.

The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. The grant supports low-income parents pursuing postsecondary education. This grant will give students who are parents the funds to pay for childcare so they can focus their energy on graduating.

“We believe that education can alter the trajectory of the lives of our students—particularly first-generation students,” said Regina Barnett-Tyler, Principal Investigator for the grant and VSU Assistant Vice President of Student Success and Engagement. “To have a program that offers this assistance reaffirms our commitment to being an access and opportunity university and to providing an atmosphere conducive to learning, growing, and transforming for all no matter their circumstances or background.”

The targeted start date for the CCAMPIS program assistance for the spring semester is January 2023. Current VSU student-parents enrolled full-time at the university can email the Department of Student Success and Engagement at dsse@vsu.edu who need financial support for childcare.

Other schools to receive the CCAMPIS grant funding are Norfolk State University, Tidewater Community College and Germanna Community College.

