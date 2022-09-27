Va. High School League awaits decision on new transgender policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia High School League is waiting to see what happens with the Governor’s new transgender policy.

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposal would require schools only to recognize a transgender student’s gender if their parent has requested it in writing. Otherwise, teachers cannot refer to students by different names or pronouns.

The On Your Side Investigators found out how the VHSL is handling the proposal.

In an email, a spokesperson says quote, “We are still collecting information as are school divisions during this 30-day review of the Governor’s policy.”

Last year, nine transgender athletes were given permission to play. Since the VHSL first approved the inclusion of transgender athletes in 2014 - 28 have asked to play and 25 were granted approval.

Under the current policy, the athlete must have undergone sex reassignment to be eligible to compete in the re-assigned gender.

Here’s what the full policy says:

Virginia High School League rules and regulations allow transgender student-athlete participation under the following conditions: A. A student-athlete will compete in the gender of their birth certificate unless they have undergone sex reassignment. B. A student-athlete who has undergone sex reassignment is eligible to compete in the reassigned gender when: 1. The student-athlete has undergone sex reassignment before puberty, or 2. The student-athlete has undergone sex reassignment after puberty under all of the following conditions: a. Surgical anatomical changes have been completed, including external genitalia changes and gonadectomy. b. Hormonal therapy appropriate for the assigned sex has been administered in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sports competition. c. If a student-athlete stops taking hormonal treatment, they will be required to participate in the sport consistent with their birth gender. C. A student-athlete seeking to participate as a result of sex reassignment must access the VHSL eligibility appeals process.

