Va. High School League awaits decision on new transgender policy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia High School League is waiting to see what happens with the Governor’s new transgender policy.

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposal would require schools only to recognize a transgender student’s gender if their parent has requested it in writing. Otherwise, teachers cannot refer to students by different names or pronouns.

The On Your Side Investigators found out how the VHSL is handling the proposal.

In an email, a spokesperson says quote, “We are still collecting information as are school divisions during this 30-day review of the Governor’s policy.”

Last year, nine transgender athletes were given permission to play. Since the VHSL first approved the inclusion of transgender athletes in 2014 - 28 have asked to play and 25 were granted approval.

Under the current policy, the athlete must have undergone sex reassignment to be eligible to compete in the re-assigned gender.

Here’s what the full policy says:

