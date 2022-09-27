Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Gorgeous weather but Ian’s impact loom this weekend

First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday for moderate to heavy rain potential
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful the next few days, then remnants of Ian could bring heavy rain this weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Showers possible late and into the overnight. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

First Alert: Hurricane Ian’s remnants could bring moderate to heavy rain Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day for potential Ian impacts. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times with a cool NE breeze. Rain total 1-2″ possible. Temperatures nearly steady in the low 60s (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day for potential Ian impacts. Clouds and rain lingers from remnants of Ian. Rain total 1-2″ possible for a 2-4″ weekend total POSSIBLE.
Temperatures nearly steady in the low 60s (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

