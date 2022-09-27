Tuesday Forecast: Gorgeous weather but Ian’s impact loom this weekend
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday for moderate to heavy rain potential
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful the next few days, then remnants of Ian could bring heavy rain this weekend.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. Showers possible late and into the overnight. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
First Alert: Hurricane Ian’s remnants could bring moderate to heavy rain Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday: First Alert Weather Day for potential Ian impacts. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times with a cool NE breeze. Rain total 1-2″ possible. Temperatures nearly steady in the low 60s (Rain Chance: 80%)
Sunday: First Alert Weather Day for potential Ian impacts. Clouds and rain lingers from remnants of Ian. Rain total 1-2″ possible for a 2-4″ weekend total POSSIBLE.
Temperatures nearly steady in the low 60s (Rain Chance: 70%)
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
