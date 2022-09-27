Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus.

The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.

Two county workers and four students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

55-year-old Larry Talley was ticketed for reckless driving and having an expired inspection.

Last week, a judge found Talley guilty of reckless driving. He was sentenced to a year behind bars, but most of that time was suspended.

So, Talley will have to serve ten days in jail, which he will be doing on the weekends.

