Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class on Tuesday.

This statewide walkout is in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new proposed guidelines for transgender students.

NBC4 reports that some students in northern Virginia say they are protesting to let the governor know that students oppose these policy proposals.

In central Virginia, some high schools that are planning to participate include Glen Allen, Henrico, Hermitage, Powhatan, L.C. Byrd High School, Clover Hill, Thomas Dale, and Midlothian Middle, and High School.

Youngkin’s proposal would require schools only to recognize a transgender student’s gender if their parent has requested it in writing. Otherwise, teachers cannot refer to students by different names or pronouns.

The proposal also states that a student’s identity cannot be changed on school records without a legal document from parents.

On Monday, The Virginia Department of Education made public comments available, and within hours there have been already more than 4,000 comments.

Opinions range from, “This policy change will kill children,” to “kids are not mature enough to make this decision.”

The comment period closes at 11:59 p.m. on October 26th. Click here to share your thoughts.

Governor Youngkin says the Virginia Department of Education will make a final decision about the proposal after that.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

