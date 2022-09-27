Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students were wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage.

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest died at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital, and another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Laquan Johnson, 30, of Chesterfield was arrested in Orange County and charged with first-degree...
Chesterfield man charged with murder in Richmond
Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are walking out in protest of Gov. Youngkin's new...
Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal
Today, students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class in response...
News to Know for Sept. 27: Student walkouts; Bon Secours; Road safety

Latest News

The Humane Society of the United States assists federal authorities in rescuing dogs from an...
275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation, Humane Society says
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,...
Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill
The Humane Society of the United States assists federal authorities in rescuing dogs from an...
275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation