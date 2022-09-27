Healthcare Pros
Police identify remains of Virgina teen missing since 1975

Patricia Gildawie was last seen nearly 50 years ago.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - A family finally has answers about what happened to a 17-year-old girl who went missing nearly 50 years ago.

NBC4 reports that Patricia Agnes Gildawie was last seen on Feb. 8, 1975, in northern Virginia.

In 2001, authorities discovered remains in a ditch in McLean, and advanced DNA testing helped Fairfax County officials now confirm the remains as Gildawie’s.

According to Fairfax County Police, an initial review of the remains determined the girl died from a gunshot wound to the head. The report also said that the remains likely belonged to an African American female in her late teens to early 20s.

“Identifying this young woman solves a mystery that has been more than 47 years in the making,” said Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander of Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics.

So far, there’s no word on any potential suspects.

Anyone with possible information is asked to call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.

