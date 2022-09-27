News to Know for Sept. 27: Student walkouts; Bon Secours; Road safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

City Leaders Select RVA Diamond Partners

City Council unanimously approved RVA Diamond Partners to lead the Diamond District Project.

Work starts this week, as developers plan to meet with members of the flying squirrels to start on design plans for the new baseball stadium.

Phase one of construction is expected to start this spring - with that stadium potentially opening by 2025.

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba

The hurricane has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it makes landfall in Cuba, bringing the risk of life-threatening storm surges and winds of more than 115 miles per hour.

Ian is expected to strike Florida as early as Wednesday, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane.

Remnants could arrive in Virginia this upcoming weekend. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day because that’s the day we could see the most significant impacts in Virginia.

Thousands of Students Plan Walkout Over New Transgender Policy

Today, students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new proposed guidelines for transgender students.

Some students from Northern Virginia say their goal is to let the governor know that students oppose these policy proposals.

The public comment period opened yesterday for people to share their thoughts; within 15 hours, there were already more than 4,000 comments.

Youngkin’s proposal would require schools only to recognize a transgender student’s gender if their parent has requested it in writing. Otherwise, teachers cannot refer to students by different names or pronouns.

A student’s identity cannot be changed on school records without a legal document from parents.

Organizers expect thousands of students to take part in today’s walkout across the commonwealth.

Bon Secours Responds to New York Times Investigation

“Bon Secours Mercy Health” responds to a New York Times investigation alleging it’s using a hospital in Richmond’s east end to turn huge profits.

Former and current employees told the Times that Richmond Community Hospital in the city’s East End lacks the necessary medical equipment, specialists, and resources to properly serve the surrounding community.

The employees claim the hefty profits come from a federal program that allows hospitals in poor communities to buy prescription drugs at deep discounts.

They accused Bon Secours of billing patients and insurers a much higher price than the discount—and pocketing the difference.

A Bon Secours spokesperson said, “To suggest that we don’t operate in full support of our important Mission is without merit and we take issue with such baseless allegations.”

Henrico Using State Funding to Address Pedestrian Road Safety

Henrico County will use millions of dollars in state funding to address pedestrian road safety.

The last deadly accident happened Saturday night near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Kenway Avenue.

It’s the county’s sixth pedestrian death so far this year.

Henrico officials say the county will use $17 million to build sidewalks and reconstruct intersections. A spokesperson for VDOT confirmed the project is underway.

Gorgeous Tuesday!

Beautiful the next few days, then remnants of Ian could bring heavy rain this weekend.

Today will be the Best Weather Day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

