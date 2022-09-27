Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself. (Source: Amanda Coulter)
By Phil Pendleton and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Jason Coulter had carefully planned out what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor wedding, but disaster struck when a gust of wind took his notes into a pond.

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself.

Coulter said he wasn’t hurt, nor was his pride. He’s just glad he was able to make the service more memorable for the bride and groom.

The bride even said the fall helped break the ice—or the water—during a very nervous moment.

With wet notes in hand, Coulter was able to successfully finish the service.

“I think everybody kind of looks to something special at wedding occasions. At the time it was chaotic, but after it was over, this is a good thing,” Coulter said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Laquan Johnson, 30, of Chesterfield was arrested in Orange County and charged with first-degree...
Chesterfield man charged with murder in Richmond
Former and current employees told the New York Times that Richmond Community Hospital lacks the...
Bon Secours on New York Times report: ‘We take issue with baseless allegations’
Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen over the next several days as it approaches the west...
News to Know for Sept. 26: Hurricane Ian; Cold cases; Diamond District

Latest News

FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
A graphic shows the location of Nord Stream pipeline 1.
Explosions detected near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea
Camera found hidden in restroom of Danville Walmart