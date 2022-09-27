Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

As maternal mortality rates rise in Virginia, health officials launch interviews into deaths

Preliminary data show Virginia’s maternal mortality rate more than doubled between 2018 and 2020.
Preliminary data show Virginia’s maternal mortality rate more than doubled between 2018 and 2020.(Virginia Mercury)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Preliminary data show Virginia’s maternal mortality rate more than doubled between 2018 and 2020, a sharp increase encouraging state officials to start doing ground-level interviews to figure out what’s driving pregnancy-related deaths.

According to early numbers from Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team, the state’s maternal mortality rate in 2018 was 37.1 deaths per 100,000 cases. In 2020, that figure rose to 86.6 deaths per 100,000 cases, said Dr. Ryan Diduk-Smith, director of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Division of Death Prevention.

Not all of those deaths are necessarily due to a problem with pregnancy since the review team looks at every death that occurs within 365 days of pregnancy. But the jump indicates a sharp upward trend in maternal mortality that can also be seen in federal data.

While Diduk-Smith said researchers have “no clue” yet why the rate rose so sharply in 2020, Shannon Pursell, director of operations for the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative, said increases in intimate partner violence and the isolation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic could have contributed to the jump. However, both emphasized the data are preliminary, and until the review team has a chance to investigate each case, no final conclusions can be drawn.

Currently, Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team reviews maternal deaths using data such as which providers a patient saw, when appointments were made or canceled and patient information like height, weight, and preexisting conditions.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Laquan Johnson, 30, of Chesterfield was arrested in Orange County and charged with first-degree...
Chesterfield man charged with murder in Richmond
Former and current employees told the New York Times that Richmond Community Hospital lacks the...
Bon Secours on New York Times report: ‘We take issue with baseless allegations’
Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen over the next several days as it approaches the west...
News to Know for Sept. 26: Hurricane Ian; Cold cases; Diamond District

Latest News

Students at more than 90 Virginia schools are walking out in protest of Gov. Youngkin's new...
Thousands of students across Virginia plan walkout over new transgender policy proposal
Patricia Gildawie was last seen on Feb. 8, 1975.
Police identify remains of Virgina teen missing since 1975
Today, students at more than 90 Virginia schools are planning to walk out of class in response...
News to Know for Sept. 27: Student walkouts; Bon Secours; Road safety
Bon Secours responds to New York Times Investigation
Bon Secours responds to New York Times Investigation