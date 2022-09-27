First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Thursday, and Ian’s remnants could arrive in Virginia this upcoming weekend. We’re calling Saturday and Sunday a First Alert Weather Day. We don’t expect severe weather but moderate to heavy rain is becoming more likely.

Ian will likely grow in strength once it hits the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Ian is forecast to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane.

There is still a significant spread between the models as to where Ian will make landfall. The slow approach of Hurricane Ian towards the coast will bring significant storm surge and flooding where it makes landfall. A worst-case scenario would be a direct hit on Tampa Bay, which has experienced explosive population growth and hasn’t had a direct hurricane hit in 100 years.

Track has landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast (nhc)

As of now, our biggest impact remains rain which could be moderate to heavy at times arriving early Saturday and lasting through Sunday. With a strong areas of high pressure building south out of Canada, this will quickly weaken the winds of Ian but 2-4″ rain is possible Saturday and Sunday.

Ian's remnants could bring a persistent NE Wind and lots of rain this weekend. 2-4" are possible (nbc12)

The remnants of Ian could linger Sunday and into early next week. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it is a good time to think about indoor plans as confidence increases that we will see a soaking rain and cool conditions this weekend.

Wind right now do not look overly impressive by the time Ian arrives near Virginia, but there could still be a gusty onshore breeze for our bay counties and some minor coastal flooding.

