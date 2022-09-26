Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

State trooper gets shot in face, drives himself to hospital, officials say

A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being shot in the face Thursday in Walla Walla.
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) — A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being shot in the face Thursday, according to officials.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a trooper, later identified by WSP as trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., had his patrol car rammed in Walla Walla and was shot in the face just after 5 p.m.

KPTV reports Atkinson then drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment. WSP reported early Friday morning that Atkinson was stable.

Walla Walla police officers responded to the shooting scene a few minutes after the shooting and gathered evidence. WSP said a few minutes later, Milton-Freewater police in Oregon attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description from the shooting, and a short pursuit followed.

Police arrested the suspect, identified by WSP as 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O’Neel, and booked him into the Walla Walla County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say
Police said they received multiple calls around 8:47 p.m. about a man shot along the 400 block...
Henrico Police identified man killed in Friday night shooting
Keniyah Vaughn
Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’

Latest News

Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Meloni’s far-right alliance leads in Italian elections
Tropical Storm Ian
Virginia Red Cross prepares for potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
Red Cross prepares for Ian
Virginia Red Cross on Ian
Wichita Police detective MaryAnna Hoyt is facing DUI charges after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty police detective arrested for DUI following crash, police say