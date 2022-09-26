Richmond gas prices drop 5.8 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond continue to fall, the latest gas prices have dropped by 5.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.21 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 34.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.98 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.67 per gallon, which is a 71.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

