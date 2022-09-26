Healthcare Pros
Questions remain six years after 21-year-old woman’s disappearance

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are continuing to search for answers six years after Keeshae Jacobs disappeared.

The 21-year-old was last seen on Sept. 26, 2016, at Chimborazo Park. Keeshae’s family says she told them she would see them the next day, but never returned home.

Podcast covers 2016 disapperance of Keeshae Jacobs

Investigators have provided few new details about her disappearance since then.

Anyone with information about what happened to her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

6 years since disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs
