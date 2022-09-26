Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon.

Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street.

The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the victim resisted the suspect displayed a black magazine from a firearm and took the victim’s bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.