Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon.
Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street.
The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the victim resisted the suspect displayed a black magazine from a firearm and took the victim’s bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
